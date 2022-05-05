Starring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria, Heropanti 2 is performing terribly at the box office ever since negative word-of-mouth came into play. The effect is such that it has failed to Eid and Basi Eid benefit to its maximum potential.

There were high expectations from this Tiger Shroff starrer as things aren’t going good for Bollywood at the present moment. It’s all about South origin movies which are enjoying historic footfalls in the Hindi market. The craze is such that KGF Chapter 2, despite being in its third week, is making double the combined total of Tiger’s film and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34.

On Eid (Tuesday), Heropanti 2 witnessed a slight growth. But since it was on an extremely lower side, it looked of no use. Now, on day 6 (Basi Eid), the film has made 2-2.50 crores which is a steady trend compared to 2.75 crores* of the Eid holiday. But again, the numbers are on the lower side.

Heropanti 2 now stands at a box office total of 23.75-24.25 crores. Today, as the Eid factor is out now, the film will fall drastically and will be practically out of theatres due to the arrival of Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness.

