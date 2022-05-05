KGF Chapter 2 starring Yash is literally surpassing our expectations every single day. Being in its third week currently, the film has made the other two new Bollywood releases a complete washout at the box office.

On Eid, KGF 2 picked up terrifically as the Muslim crowd stepped out in huge numbers to celebrate Eid. Post main Eid holiday, it was always expected that Basi Eid (yesterday) would add another big day for the film and exactly the same thing has happened.

As per early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 has done a business of 7-8 crores on day 21, which is simply phenomenal. As expected, on Eid and Basi Eid, KGF 2 has remained the main choice for moviegoers, thus denting Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 at the box office.

KGF 2 now stands at 389.90-390.90 crores. With this number, the film has gone past the lifetime of Dangal (387.39 crores) to become the 2nd highest-grossing Hindi film ever in history. The first spot is held by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (511.30 crores).

It’s truly unbelievable to see how South dubbed films are in the top 2 of highest-grossing Hindi films. It’s high time for Bollywood to come up with big box office blockbusters.

