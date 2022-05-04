KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) enjoyed an excellent haul on Eid (Tuesday) as 9.57 crores more came in. Considering the fact that this is the 20th day in theatres for the film, it’s a superb number. Of course it was aided by the Eid holiday but still to do more than double the business from the previous day (Monday was 3.75 crores) is indeed a big deal.

The film was clearly a unanimous choice for the audience and this was seen not just at the single screens but even at premium multiplexes. Whether it is A, B or C centres, it’s the call of the Yash starrer all the way which is being unstoppable. In fact a huge high like this on Tuesday means that there would be good residual impact felt on Wednesday as well and even that would be much greater than Monday. Post that there would be one more day (Thursday) remaining for the week and as long as that too stays in the same range as Monday, it would be game on.

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) has collected 382.90 crores and is bonafide all time blockbuster now. The kind of response that the film has fetched is truly unbelievable because even though it was expected to be a superhit at the box office, the expectation for it pre-release was to enter the 200 Crore Club. However, now the film will ease its way into 400 Crore Club before the close of weekend itself and the lifetime expectancy too is in the vicinity of 415-420 crores now.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

