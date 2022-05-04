Runway 34 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn starrer has indeed benefited from the Eid holiday. The film started as an underperformer but slowly picked up owing to the positive word of mouth. The first Tuesday has brought in some good money and below are all the details you need!

So far, the film has collected 17.15 crores* at the box office. The Eid celebrations were expected to turn a happy day for Runway 34 as well and while the benefit wasn’t used to its best, the numbers aren’t disappointing either.

As per the early trends flowing in, Runway 34 has made collections in the range of 3-4 crores on its Day 5. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer will now stand somewhere around 20.15-21.15 crores after its first Tuesday.

Now that the weekend and holiday season is over, Runway 34 will witness a fall. But it is to be seen how much it can sustain the test of times to turn to be at least a decent affair the box office.

The film is facing competition from Heropanti 2, which has turned out to be a box office dud and KGF Chapter 2, which is in its 3rd week but is the first choice of the audience.

