Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule is one of the much-awaited films of the year. While the release date of the film is not announced yet, rumours are abuzz that after the humongous success of KGF: Chapter 2, the makers of Pushpa 2 are making changes to the script.

It is said that director Sukumar is making changes in the script to make it bigger than the Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon starrer. Now the producer of the film Y Ravi Shankar has opened up about the rumour. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Y Ravi Shankar denies making changes to the script of Pushpa: The Rule. He said, “Nothing like that. What did KGF 2 do to affect our Pushpa 2? No changes, nothing. We have a high voltage script in hand already, why do we need to change the script? The high voltage script which he (Sukumar) has done earlier, is the same thing he is presenting in a very beautiful form. Recce (for locations) has been going on for one and a half months. We are shooting in the same forest where we shot for the first part.”

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer was made in Telugu, but it was dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. The Hindi version was one of the successful films of 2021 at the box office. Reports claimed that the sequel will be much bigger in scale than the ones that the audience has seen in part 1.

Writer Srikanth Vissa previously spoke about Pushpa 2’s dialogues. He said to the publication, “We try to bring such lines that reach the audience in every way. In Pushpa one it worked, in part 2, we are expecting it to be bigger and better. Definitely, you will see too many catchy lines in Pushpa 2.”

