Ram Charan, the Telugu actor who astonished audiences across the country with his performance as Rama Raju in SS Rajamouli’s recent blockbuster RRR, is all set to appear under the direction of Shankar Shanmugham in their next.

After wrapping up a major shooting schedule in Amritsar recently, the makers of RC15 have planned to kick-start a fresh schedule.

Team RC15 is ready again to kickstart the next schedule, which will begin in Vizag on May 5.

Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and others will participate in the schedule, which will be extended in the coming days.

Kiara plays the female lead in the film RC15, which is produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

S. Thaman has been commissioned to compose the music for this high-budget movie.

Billed to be a political story, director Shankar has roped in Petta fame Karthik Subbaraj to pen the story of RC15.

