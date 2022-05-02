Acharya starring the father-son duo of megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan has been among the highly-anticipated Telugu films of the year. Surprisingly, ever since the advance bookings started, the film has been showing underwhelming performance and the opening day has also been below expectations.

If not earth-shattering, the film opened to a good response with 37 crores coming on day 1. Considering the pre-release buzz, many thought it would go above the 40 crore mark by surpassing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa which made 38.15 crores from its Telugu version. However, that didn’t happen as negative reviews and audience feedback took a toll on the very first day.

On day 2, Acharya saw a disastrous drop of more than 70% as just 8.50 crores* came in, clearly stating the fact that the film is set to become one of the biggest disasters in the Telugu film industry. Now speaking about yesterday i.e. day 3, the actioner has dropped again and has made 5.50-6.50 crores, taking the total to 51-52 crores at the box office.

With such kind of poor reception and nasty drops, one can only imagine how Acharya is going to suffer miserably from today onwards.

Meanwhile, as Acharya has bombed, Chiranjeevi fans are worried about his two upcoming films. Both the movies being the remakes from other languages, (‘Bholaa Shankar is a remake of ‘Vedalam’, a Tamil movie and ‘Godfather’ is an adaptation of ‘Lucifer‘ a Malayalam hit movie) the megastar’s fans are not sure, how these might turn out to be.

Fans are strongly disagreeing with the megastar’s choices, as they do not want any more flops at this time.

