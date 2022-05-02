KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) starring Yash continues to impress one and all with its unstoppable box office force. Despite two biggies- Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 arriving in theatres, the magnum opus remains to be the first choice.

It was clear on Friday itself that KGF 2 will be picking up the pace on Saturday and coming out as the first choice of moviegoers. On Saturday, it collected more than the other two new Bollywood films and the writing on the wall was clear that Sunday is going to be huge again.

Now as per early trends flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) witnessed a big jump compared to third Saturday’s 7.25 crores and has done a business of 9-11 crores on day 18 i.e. third Sunday. The grand total now stands at 369.31-371.31 crores.

The stage is now set and one can expect a similar and even much better performance on the Eid holiday, which falls on Tuesday (3rd May). It is expected to surpass Dangal (387.39 crores) on Eid and will a few more days to hit the 400 crore mark.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

