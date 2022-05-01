Runway 34 Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: It was the first day that looked really worrisome for this Ajay Devgn directorial. It was clashing with Tiger Shroff starrer Heropanti 2 and the opening collections were almost half to the former. But have you heard of the saying, “slow and steady wins the race”? Scroll below for some good news!

For the unversed, the Amitabh Bachchan starrer opened up below expectations as it raked in 3.50 crores. It looked like a sunken ship but the positive word of mouth largely helped it grow the following day. Till Day 2, Runway 34 had total collection of 8.75 crores*.

Asper the early trends flowing in, Ajay Devgn and team can take a sigh of relief as their creation has witnessed growth on Sunday as well. Runway 34 has reportedly garnered collections in the range of 6.50-7.50 crores* on its Day 3.

Of course, the jump is slight but there is nothing to worry about as long as there’s an upward trend. Now, its first week is expected to be another win as there is Eid holiday on Monday and Tuesday in certain part of the country, which will help pull audience to the theatres.

After the completion of its first weekend, Runway 34 box office numbers now stand somewhere around 15.25-16.25 crores*.

Apart from Heropanti 2, Runway 34 is facing huge competition from KGF Chapter 2. The film is winning big and has reportedly registered a double-digit number even today. It is clearly the first choice of the audience and the mania is spread all across the globe.

Runway 34 also stars Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. The film is a mystery thriller and opened up to favourable reviews from the critics that helped it big time amid the low pre-release buzz.

