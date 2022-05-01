KGF Chapter 2 is unstoppable when it comes to achieving box office feats. After hitting the 1000 crore mark globally and crossing 700 crores in India with all languages’ contribution, the Hindi version too has hit a profit of 300% on the third Saturday. Scroll below to know more details.

With the kind of run, the Hindi version has been enjoying since day 1, it was very much on the cards that the film is going to redefine what a true blockbuster is. Already in its third week, the monstrous saga still has a lot of potential left at the box office with Eid holiday coming tomorrow.

On day 17, KGF Chapter 2 made 7.25 crores with its Hindi version and pushed its total to 360.31 crores. For those who don’t know, the Hindi version of the film was bought at 90 crores. So, subtracting that amount from the collection, returns stand at a whopping 270.31 crores. Converting it into a percentage, it’s a humongous profit of 300.34%.

Apart from KGF Chapter 2, only The Kashmir Files is part of Koimoi’s Profitable Films of 2022. TKF stands at an untouchable mark of 1162.50% profit. Let’s see how far KGF 2 (Hindi) goes in its profit-making.

Meanwhile, speaking of all languages, KGF 2 picked up massively on day 17 i.e. third Saturday and made 18 crores*. With that, the film has gone past the mark of 700 crores and the grand Indian total now stands at 711 crores* (all languages).

