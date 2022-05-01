KGF Chapter 2 Box Office Day 17 Early Trends (Hindi): Yash Starrer Scores Higher Than Heropanti 2 & Runway 34 On Its Third Saturday

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) is running in its third week but is yet to slow down at the box office. It is dominating the game over the new Bollywood releases like Heropanti 2 and Runway 34. Below is all you need to know how much the film made on its third Saturday i.e. day 17.

Starring Yash, the film, as expected, has picked up during the weekend after steady weekdays’ run. With many people yet to watch the film and the repeat audience coming into play, KGF 2 put on a good show even on its third Saturday. In fact, it remained to be the first choice of people.

As per early trends flowing in for day 17, KGF Chapter 2 made 6.50-7.50 crores. It’s better than day 2 early estimates of Heropanti 2 (4.50-6.50 crores) and Runway 34 (4.50-6 crores). It just shows how much love Yash’s epic entertainer is receiving in the Hindi market. The estimated grand total now stands at 359.56-360.56 crores.

KGF Chapter 2 has now set the pace once again and is ready to show a big jump today, making itself one step closer to the 400 crore club.

