KGF Chapter 2 Box Office: Yash starrer has turned out to be a dream at the ticket windows all across the world. It is just another proof that language is no barrier and the content speaks louder than the stars. The Prashanth Neel directorial is all set to be the 4th film to cross 1000 crore mark with its worldwide numbers and below are all the details you need.

As most know, the throne is conquered by the unbeatable Dangal that starred Aamir Khan in lead. It had raked in unbeatable collections of 1899.35 crores at the worldwide box office. It was SS Rajamouli creation that inched so close to it but missed the mark by almost 100 crores with a total of 1800 crores.

The third position on the list belonged to RRR that had garnered 1108 crores* till now. But the speed at which KGF Chapter 2 is minting money at the box office, it seems the Ram Charan, JR NTR starrer is in danger.

KGF Chapter 2 which is currently at 980 crores* is all set to cross the 1000 crores mark at the worldwide box office today. And with that, it is the 4th film to achieve that big feat in the history of Indian cinema.

Other movies in the Top 10 worldwide grossers include Bajrangi Bhaijaan ( 915 crores), Secret Superstar (902.92 crores), 2.0 (800 crores), Baahubali: The Conclusion (650 crores) and Sultan (589 crores) respectively.

Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 is currently facing competition from movies like Heropanti 2, Runway 34 amongst others at the box office. But it remains unaffected and continues to dominate the theatre screens in the country.

