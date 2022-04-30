Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is currently in its third week but still isn’t showing any signs of slowing down at the box office. Some biggies have arrived in theatres, but this epic entertainer still remains the priority for many. Now let’s see how much it made on day 16 in India.

In the Hindi market, Tiger Shroff’s Heropanti 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 have released. In the south market, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s Acharya and Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Nayanthara’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal are playing in theatres. Amid such films, KGF 2 is still proving its mettle and is all set to achieve a new feat by today.

As per trade reports flowing in, KGF Chapter 2 made 7.90 crores* on day 16 i.e. third Friday, taking the grand Indian nett total to 691 crores* (all languages). Today being Saturday, the film is all set to witness a good jump and surpass the milestone of 700 crores. It’s currently the third highest-grossing Indian film ever after Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty in key roles.

Meanwhile, RRR actor Ram Charan recently took to social media to congratulate Kannada actor Yash on the success of KGF 2. He also praised the team’s collective efforts and congratulated them on their success.

“CONGRATULATIONS to my brother @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and the entire team for the massive success of #KGF2 Rocky !! Dear brother @TheNameIsYash your performance was just mind-blowing & your on-screen presence is commendable”, Ram Charan’s tweet reads.

