Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is about to hit the theatres, and it has already earned millions through its advance bookings. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer was recently voted as the most anticipated film of 2022 through a poll, and in second place was Thor: Love and Thunder.

As fans await the release of the sequel to the 2016 MCU flick, advance sales of tickets started as early as a month before its release. It was reported that the film has already broken the record of the most sold in 24 hours, beating The Batman’s collection.

Now, new numbers regarding the early bookings have come in, and it turns out Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has already made $42 million through that. As per Screen Rant, this was revealed at CinemaCon, where the first 20 minutes of the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer was also released. All the reactions to it so far have been positive.

With a budget of around $150 to 200 million, it seems like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will easily become a box office hit. As per one report, it is predicted that it will cover the budget in its opening weekend, and while Benedict Cumberbatch has touted the movie to be at Spider-Man: No Way Home’s level, many believe it won’t be able to cross its numbers.

Recently, it was also revealed that the upcoming MCU film has made Rs. 10 crores through its pre-bookings in India. However, it is good to keep in mind that the film is banned in some countries due to its LGBTQ + character.

For the unversed, Xochitl Gomez’s America Chavez is lesbian and Marvel and Disney refuse to censor the part signifying her sexual orientation in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This decision led to the 15-year-old receiving unwarranted hate. Read more about that on Koimoi!

