BTS’ J Hope and Lizzo have each other’s numbers and often talk via text, sharing the Truth Hurts singer. The South Korean boy band’s fanbase includes several celebrities like John Cena, Camila Cabello, and Ed Sheeran to even Bollywood stars like Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff, AR Rahman, and more.

Advertisement

Recently, the group’s leader RM fired up the Indian ARMY after sharing a photo of Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma on his Instagram. Though the photo was later deleted, fans stormed to Twitter, speculating the reason behind this. Many thought of a collab between the two.

Advertisement

Coming back to the point, Lizzo recently spoke with Audacy and discussed BTS. She said that all the seven members, RM, Jimin, J Hope, Jin, V, Suga, and Jungkook, are “good people” and that they all have a “positive energy.” She also revealed that she often texts member Jung Ho-Seok after the interviewer asks her if she is friends with them.

“Yeah, I got J Hope’s number, so we be texting. Yeah, me and Hobi,” Lizzo replied. After being asked what kind of a “texter” the BTS member is, the Juice singer said, “He’s a great texter. Expressive.” “He does not leave you on read,” she added. “And if it’s been a while since he’s texted, he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry,’ you know, like he apologizes for how long it’s taken,” the singer continued.

Finally, the topic came to a collaboration between the two. Knowing how easily rumours spread, she said she would “absolutely love to” do it. Previously, the singer met with the group at Harry Styles’ concert.

After the meeting, it was revealed that Lizzo is a fan of BTS members J Hope, V, and Jimin. Meanwhile, recently, Mochi found himself in a bit of controversy after his house was seized due to failed payments, and his social security, along with more private information, was allegedly leaked online.

Must Read: Amber Heard Used Domestic Abuse Op-Ed Against Johnny Depp To Gain Publicity During Aquaman Release: ACLU

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube