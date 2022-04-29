Dwayne Johnson checks out Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas and compares their b*tt. The actor has his statue right next to the Good American CEO and shared some lighthearted fun on social media. The Rock is known for a great sense of humour and having fun all the time.

His gimmicks, especially that with Kevin Hart, are hilarious. Their bromance is filled with both of them ripping each other. This includes funny photoshops and edits, creating memes out of each other’s pics, roasting and getting involved in comical banter, and much more.

Now, Dwayne Johnson has unleashed his humour on Khloe Kardashian after taking a trip to the Madame Tussauds museum. As per E! News, The Rock shared a video on TikTok standing next to his statue and mimics. Johnson then pans the camera over, as he says, “I gotta introduce you guys to my neighbor.”

As he walked over to Khloe Kardashian’s wax figure, Dwayne Johnson says, “I mean, guys. Look at that.” He continues, “I mean, guys, we look kinda cool together, right?” Right after that, he goes behind the statue and says, “Wait a second.” “I mean guys, that’s amazing,” Dwayne continues as he talks about the KUWTK’s backside.

Johnson jokingly asks the museum officials if they could “add a little bit more to my glutes.” The Red Notice actor says, “Give me some glutes, like that!” Soon enough, Khloe reacted to this on her Instagram stories and wrote, “It looks like I am in INCREDIBLE company. Yessss @therock.”

Khloe Kardashian adds, “I’m crying!!!” while reacting to The Rock their glutes. Meanwhile, when it comes to the movies, Dwayne Johnson is gearing up for the release of Black Adam, which will mark his debut in DC. The film will be released in October this year.

