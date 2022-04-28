Popstar Rihanna who is currently expecting her first child, and her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky are making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A week ago it was reported that Riri and her beau had split after he was caught cheating on her with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.

However, the couple later rubbished the reports of their split by walking hand in hand as they were pictured together by the paparazzi during the weekend. Well, now new reports claim that Amina was not the only woman Rocky was having an alleged fling with. The recent scoop claims that the rapper was also indulged with a paddleboard instructor named Jilly O’Donnell, who surprisingly is also the mother to three kids.

According to reports by The Sun, it’s said that A$AP Rocky dropped a sudden message on a paddleboard instructor on her Instagram account. Jilly O’Donnell (the lady) stated that the messages she received from the rapper were quite flirty. Talking about the same, she claimed that at first, she had no idea who A$AP was. She said, “In all honesty, I had absolutely no idea who he was. I saw there was a blue tick on his name on Instagram so I asked my daughters. They told me it [was] Rihanna’s boyfriend and thought it was hilarious. ” She added, “He has millions of followers on Instagram so God knows why he chose to message me.”

It is to be noted that Jilly O’Donnell has an active social media account, wherein she connects with her audience by regularly posting pictures of herself in bikinis and gym selfies. She explained “I was having a laugh with my kids saying ‘your mum might be 45 but she’s still got it.’ We’ve all been in stitches about it.” It was during December when Rihanna’s boyfriend A$AP Rocky first made a conversation with Jilly. It was noted that around that time Riri was at least four months pregnant.

After having a couple of messages exchanged between them, there was also a time when Jilly was asked to fly down to Ukraine from her home in Exmouth by Rocky. But Jilly rejected the idea by saying, “I can’t get to Ukraine haha, I can’t even afford Xmas after lockdown last year. Plus the Prime Minister is a fat useless b**d so no one is allowed anywhere. You should come here. Ukraine sounds freezing.” To this A$AP responded by saying, “What you guys can’t travel anywhere???? That sucks. “I just got here. Freezing my f**g balls off. The gym here is beautiful though.” He also said “Man, I got so fat in the past week. Wish we could have worked out.”

While talking more about it in detail Jilly told The Sun, “There’s no way I would have flown out to meet him in Ukraine.” She added “That would be crazy but a lot of women probably agree to stuff like that. He’s rich and so people will no doubt come running when he clicks his fingers.” Stating that she was shocked by what happened, Jilly said, “I know what he’d have been after if I had flown out there but it was all just a bit of a laugh.” While claiming to have had a conversation from December to last month Jimmy said, “I was shocked to see he’s with Rihanna, especially the fact she’s pregnant. But nothing happened and it was all pretty lighthearted conversation. I hope they’ll be very happy together.”

What are your thoughts on this, do you think A$AP Rocky actually cheated on Rihanna? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

