Kylie Jenner is one of the most followed celebrities on social media who has often been wrapped in controversies for some reason or the other. She has lately been focusing on her private life and the Kylie makeup line, posting various pictures and clips on her social media as a part of her promotion. In today’s throwback piece we look back at the time Kylie had to justify a bunch of explicit tips that were dropped on her application.

For the unversed, Kylie was previously in the news when she was on the court stand at the Blac Chyna trial. She claimed during her statement that her brother Rob Kardashian’s former fiancé even tried to kill him in the past and even threatened her over her then-boyfriend Tyga.

As per a report by The Sun, in the year 2017, Kylie Jenner’s application which promises a direct insight into her posh life posted a blog that suggested people use s*x toys, massages, lingerie, and more. “Make your s*x life fun! Spice things up with lingerie, toys and massages, bake him cookies for no reason, take good care of his friends too! When T’s friends are over, I’m always cooking for them.”, a few points in the writeup read.

The blog was quickly deleted and Kylie Jenner wrote an apology, confirming that she was not the one to write that article. “From now on I won’t be posting personally on my app anymore… a post went up today quoting something that I NEVER EVER said or saw. A very personal post that I would never ever approve. And it’s unfair to me and you to think that those were my words. I’m sorry and I know we will figure something out so we can all be satisfied.”, the statement read.

Kylie Jenner’s team also clarified what had happened and said, “This morning, a drafted article was inadvertently posted for a short period of time on Kylie’s app. This was a draft that was not in Kylie’s words, was not Kylie’s idea and had not been sent to her for approval.”

