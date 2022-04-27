One of the talented stars of Indian television, Rashami Desai gives her 100 per cent whenever she does anything. Be it in daily soaps, reality shows or on social media, the actress never disappoints her fans, as she knows how to present herself. However, all the hard work can sometimes turn upside down as recently the actress severely injured her leg on the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra.

For the unversed, the actress made her television debut with the show Ravan in 2006. The actress then came into the limelight for her character Tapasya Thakur in the long-running soap opera Uttaran. Later she was part of shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin and several reality shows like Bigg Boss, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, among others.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai was recently spotted leaving the sets of Khatra Khatra Khatra earlier than usual. The actress was seen limping as it was found out that the actress has hurt her leg while performing a task. The actress was seen followed by paparazzi, while she told them, “Kaise halat mein photo le rahe ho? pair mein lagi hai yaar tum ye sab bhi loge.”

As the video of Rashami Desai limping went viral, netizens were quick to wish the actress a quick recovery. On the other hand, people even slammed the paparazzi for clicking and following her even though she was in a lot of pain and couldn’t walk properly.

Reacting to the clip shared on Instagram by Voompla, a user wrote, “Media ko shram nhi arhi she is in pain she got injured or inko pic ki pdi h shameless,” another user wrote, “Media dekh nhi rhi she is in pain still pic khichni h,” a third user wrote, “Let them breathe u guys,” a fourth user commented, “Aur kuch kaam nahi hai camera walo ko.”

On the other hand, some people still find a way to troll celebrities, a user wrote, “Celebrates Attitude: Jab media vale aapko highlight kre tab inhe Attitude he…And Jab Media and Public inhe ignore kre tb inki humanity bahar aajati he,” another commented, “Khud phone karke bulate ho or fir insult karte ho.”

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Rashami Desai had recalled when she was trolled for the first time. She said, “I think somebody had trolled me for my clothes that I was wearing on the red carpet. Arre yeh toh aunty lag rahi hai, yeh toh behenji lag rahi hai. And that time, it was new. Tab Instagram naya naya aa raha tha, Facebook was on peak. Mujhe phir gussa aaya. Phir then I realised that people don’t know behind the camera what I am going through and facing. They just know the glamour.”

