Ever since Tejasswi Prakash was cast in Naagin 6, her fans have shown immense love for the actress as her stint in Bigg Boss 15 was loved by many. Meanwhile, there’s been speculations that Rashami Desai might be entering the show as a negative character for which she’s reportedly charging more than the lead actress. The report also claims that Teja isn’t happy with the decision as she had a big argument with the makers.

Advertisement

Recently, a few pictures from the sets got leaked where Rashami along with Mahekk Chahal can be seen performing some aerial stunts.

Advertisement

The news about Rashami Desai’s entry in Naagin 6 was shared by a Twitterati, who wrote, “#RashamiDesai is charging 3× more than Lead of #Naagin6. Tejasswi Prakash is not happy with the decision & had a big argument with the production & after that jumb into the pool of Naagin set ..!! Kya aapko lagta h Unko sympathy mil payegi ??.”

#Exclusive 😱😱#RashamiDesai is charging 3× more than Lead of #Naagin6.

Tejasswi is not happy with the decision & had a big argument with the production & after that jumb into the pool of Naagin set ..!! Kya aapko lagta h Unko sympathy mil payegi ??

Jude rhiyo for more updates — 🔥 𝙎𝙊𝙃𝙄𝙇 🔥 (@_ardently_elite) March 23, 2022

However, as per Bollywood Life, the news seems to be fake, as a source close to Naagin 6 has denied such reports, as they claim Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai share a great bond together. On the other hand, even their fans are excited to see them together after Bigg Boss 15.

Meanwhile, fans of the Tejasswi Prakash and Rashami Desai started verbal arguments and wrote, “Teja se 3x exp hai abb utana charge nahi karegi to bejjat ho jayegi 1o sal choti ladaki jo lead hai to paise hi kama krteja care for Rashmi till bb last ep as person but not trusting in game PH ne thoda na ha bola to Rashmi chillane lagi thi mai aisi ladki huu chai phekungi,” another wrote, “Stop trolling teja aur agar hum start kardenge to Rona mat tum Rashamians,” a third user wrote, “Ha ha ha …kya fayda hai 3x charge karke bhi rehegha hi supporting actress on a serial where teja is playing a lead ….lene de …. Aur har episode me jho dulayi hogi lal naagin ki,” a fourth user wrote, “Kya karte ho tum log Yaar..aese ulta pulta bol Kar kya milta h..just admire your idol that’s it.. action speaks more than words.”

Teja se 3x exp hai abb utana charge nahi karegi to bejjat ho jayegi 1o sal choti ladaki jo lead hai to paise hi kama krteja care for Rashmi till bb last ep as person but not trusting in game

PH ne thoda na ha bola to Rashmi chillane lagi thi mai aisi ladki huu chai phekungi ✌️ — shona (@sushma21sush) March 23, 2022

Stop trolling teja aur agar hum start kardenge to Rona mat tum Rashamians 😈🚶🏼‍♀️ — Pɪʏᴀ★ (@Piyaketweets) March 23, 2022

Ha ha ha …kya fayda hai 3x charge karke bhi rehegha hi supporting actress on a serial where teja is playing a lead ….lene de …. Aur har episode me jho dulayi hogi lal naagin ki 🤣🤣🤣🤣lol #TejRan𓃵 #TejasswiPrakash𓃵 — SREE NAIR (@DOCSREENAIR93) March 23, 2022

Wonder y she’s so jealous of bonds n couples in general …. Duh cuz itna try karke Sid pe, Asim pe, Karan pe, jhumar pe nobody gives her any bhao. Btw 4 bb16, is she giving her house key to jhumar? #TejRan — Adi (@Adi98882838) March 23, 2022

Kya karte ho tum log Yaar..aese ulta pulta bol Kar kya milta h..just admire your idol that's it.. action speaks more than words#umrash — Neha (@Neha77738448) March 23, 2022

Must Read: Anupamaa: Fans Can’t Contain Their Excitement As Anu Accepts Anuj Kapadia’s Marriage Proposal; Say, “My Man Deserved To Be Proposed & Announced Like This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube