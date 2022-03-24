Here’s a sad piece of news for all the Kapil Sharma fans who wait for the weekend to arrive to watch TV’s most-loved comedy show The Kapil Sharma Sharma. If the latest reports are to be believed then the makers are all set to pull the plug on the comedy show. Yes, you read that right! The Kapil Sharma Show is reportedly going off-air soon and the reason is nobody else but the host himself, Kapil Sharma.

Sometime back, the comedy show made headlines for its ongoing controversy with The Kashmir Files makers. And recently, the comedian grabbed eyeballs when he trolled a troll for his comment.

Coming back, before you think something else, then let us tell you that not owing to his controversies, but to his other professional commitments, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show will stop airing the show. The comedian will take a short break from the comedy show and will return shortly after fulfilling his other professional commitments.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, “Kapil recently announced the USA and Canada tour, which will begin in June and go on till the beginning of July, so the team will be busy with that. Besides, they have a few other work commitments too, and with all of it in hand they best thought of taking a small break from the show and then returning with a new season a few months later.”

“For now, Kapil has returned from Bhubaneswar where he was filming for Nandita Das’ movie and has resumed shooting for the show making a bank for the next couple of weekends,” added the source.

It was just recently, Kapil had taken to his Instagram account to announce his tours in USA and Canada. The comedian has around 8 shows in New Jersey, Atlanta, Dallas, Seattle, and Vancouver among other cities, starting from June 11.

Earlier announcing his return to Bollywood, Kapil Sharma shared a couple of photos with Nandita Das, wife Ginni Chatrath and others.

