The craze for Star Plus show Anupamaa is so massive that the daily soap tops the TRP charts every week. Even the makers leave no stones unturned to make the story more and more interesting every episode. For a long time now, fans of Rupali Ganguly were waiting for Anu and Anuj Kapadia played by Gaurav Khanna’s wedding. To everyone’s surprise, in the latest promo Ganguly’s titular character can be seen accepting Anuj’s marriage proposal which irks Shah family.

Apart from the lead cast, Rajan Shahi’s show also features, Sudhanshu Pandey, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Aneri Vajani and more. A few weeks earlier, the fans had expressed their disappointment with the twist in the love story of MaAn. However, the latest track is making them excited that they’ll finally see their favourite on-screen couple get married.

In the latest promo, Rupali Ganguly’s titular character can be seen giving a special dance performance. At the end, the screen reads, Anupamaa weds Anuj, while she says, “Main Anupama Joshi Anuj Kapadia se shaadi karne ja rahi hu”. Gaurav Khanna’s character is overwhelmed while Vanraj and Baa get frustrated.

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa fans are super delighted with the promo and they can’t stop showering their love in MaAn. Reacting to this, a user wrote, “The proud winning faces….#AnujKapadia be like…Hey world!!!Here we come…that’s my lady…that’s #AnujKiAnupamaa koi shak???? Her declaration has made him the King again!!!,” another wrote, “WHAT A MINDBLOWING EPISODE it was @TheRupali slaying it like a with every possible emotion present in the book ~ She was drowning yet breathing, crying yet smiling, dying yet living,” a third user wrote, “My Man deserved to be proposed & announced like this…nothing short! Thank you Makers, full justice & respect to someone who worshipped in love for 26 long year.”

A fourth user commented, “This sums up everything for us #anupamaa weds Anuj. Anuj wanted to make announcement in front of Gaonwalo and anu did that Humare #MaAn ki shadi hogi.. Jalne walo ki barbaadi hogi.”

Okay now, this was some different level of chemistry, MaAn-istry rather❤️🔥 ITV onscreen couples, beat this! PS: I can’t get over how that right foot was raised after the twirl 🔥🤧#MaAn#AnujKapadia#GauravKhanna #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/MajAIFz0t0 — GK_Musings | Ladke wale (@ShayarKapadiaa) March 24, 2022

"A star is born with that indefinable extra something." WHAT A MINDBLOWING EPISODE it was 🔥@TheRupali slaying it like a 🌟with every possible emotion present in the book ~ She was drowning yet breathing, crying yet smiling, dying yet living 💔 KUDOS GALORE 🙌🙌#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/eHYUFeFN33 — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) March 24, 2022

A man like Anuj Kapadia deserves to be proposed like this💥🙌❤❤❤#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jFwBy40JnU — Komal (@Komal_A05) March 24, 2022

This sums up everything for us#anupamaa weds Anuj

Anuj wanted to make announcement in front of Gaonwalo and anu did that

Humare #MaAn ki shadi hogi.. Jalne walo ki barbaadi hogi 😅😆😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/jRVE8vp60b — nidz_mehtz (@nidzmehtz) March 24, 2022

Let us know in the comments below what do you think about the latest promo of Anupamaa? And how excited are you for Anu and Anuj Kapadia’s wedding?

