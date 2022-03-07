Anupamaa is a popular television show which has enjoyed a top spot on the TRP charts ever since it kicked off in 2020. The show addresses several social taboo topics and has become a fan favourite for the progressive content which is a breath of fresh air on Indian television. In a recent interaction with the media, actor Rupali Ganguly opened up about how her husband Ashwin K Verma is her greatest critic when it comes to work.

For the unversed, the show explores the concept of infidelity and atrocities against women in Indian households. It also highlights the importance of education as the lead character can be seen creating an identity of her own after living in the shadow of her husband for a long time. Apart from Rupali, the television series also stars actors like Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, amongst others.

In a recent interaction with ETimes, Rupali Ganguly opened up about her husband Ashwin K Verma reaction when it comes to the romantic track between her character Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia.

“My husband is loving the present romantic track between Anuj Kapadia and Anupamaa. We both watch the show together. He is my biggest critic as well as my biggest supporter. Since he himself has directed so many commercials, he catches the little nuances and tells me that I could have done this better or this thing didn’t work. So I kind of listen to a lot of things he says and try to improve upon them. My husband is my biggest fan.”, Rupali Ganguly said.

The Anupamaa actor further elaborated on the fanbase the show enjoys and said, “Mature love stories will always have their fanbase. I mean it is wonderful to see young people romancing but for us women, who are above 40, characters like Anupamaa and Anuj come along, who make us believe that there can be a prince charming in our lives too.”

