Last evening was a starry one as Showbiz’s favourite members graced the ITA Awards. Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor to Hina Khan, Rakhi Sawant – it was surely an eye-popping one. Amongst others were Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, who graced the red carpet. Video of the same is going viral all over and below are all the details you need.

Advertisement

Videos from ITA Awards are already viral on social media platforms. Fans witnessed Rakhi Sawant shake a leg with Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh. On the other hand, Alia Bhatt made fans smile wide with signature Gangubai pose.

Advertisement

Eyeballs were grabbed when clips of Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta posing for the cameras together went viral. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah duo greeted each other with a handshake. One could witness a visible distance as they stood together for pictures by the photographers.

As most know, Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal and he has certain affection towards his neighbour Babita, played by Munmun Dutta. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have hilarious reactions to videos of the duo from last night.

A netizen commented, “Hey Maaaa Mataji 😮😮😮 Tapu ke papa yeh kya ??????”

Another joked, “Jetha ji idhar b flirt”

“Jetha jii thoda nasdeek to jaao,” commented another.

“babita ji ..in jaithalal voice ,” joked a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan.

Another wrote, “Jetha lal sharmaa rahe hai”

Check out the viral video ft Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Well, that surely left us amused. How about you?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Netizens Troll Varun Sood Over His ‘Always & Forever’ Tweet Amid Breakup With Divya Agarwal; He Reacts To Hater Asking “Konse Wali Ke Saath”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube