Divya Agarwal sent fans into a meltdown last evening when she announced her split with boyfriend Varun Sood. The couple started dating back in 2018 and was strengthening with each passing year. It was time when fans were expecting them to tie the knot but unfortunately, they called it quits.

Advertisement

In a lengthy note, Divya yesterday announced that it was her decision to part ways. She also clarified that Varun was not to be blamed and they will continue to remain best friends. All of it was already too much for DivRun fans to handle.

Advertisement

Amidst it all, a section of internet users began trolling Varun Sood for his failed relationships. As most know, the Roadies star had previously dated Martina Thariyan and Benafsha Soonawalla and it didn’t work out. While many thought he and Divya Agarwal were the endgame, netizens have ended up blaming and character assassinating Varun for it all.

Reacting to the whole controversy, Divya Agarwal took to her Twitter handle and bashed, “Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character! He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish ! It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life ! Respect”

Check out the tweet shared by Divya below:

Dare any one say anything about Varun’s character.. not every separation happens because of character!

He is an honest man! It’s my decision to be alone no one has the right to speak anything rubbish !

It takes a lot of strength to take decisions like these in life !

Respect — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, a troll even targeted Varun Sood last night and asked him “Konse wali ke sath?” when he shared a cryptic tweet on “alyways and forever” amid breakup with Divya Agarwal.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant even reacted to it and replied that he was talking about Divya.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: Netizens Troll Varun Sood Over His ‘Always & Forever’ Tweet Amid Breakup With Divya Agarwal; He Reacts To Hater Asking “Konse Wali Ke Saath”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube