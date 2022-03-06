Shehnaaz Gill Says "Sidharth Shukla Mujhe Hamesha Haste Hue Dekhna Chahta Tha" & Sends Fans Into A Meltdown - Watch

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Her journey from being referred to as ‘Punjab ki Katrina Kaif’ to garnering love for her own unique style, is quite a notable one. But an indispensable part of it has been her close friend Sidharth Shukla.

As most know, Shehnaaz met Sidharth on Bigg Boss 13. Their chemistry was loved by fans and viewers all across. Soon, they began #SidNaaz and their bond strengthened outside the house. It was in September last year that we lost Sid and all eyes have been on Sana every since.

Recently, Shehnaaz Gill shot for Shilpa Shetty’s upcoming chat show, Shape Of You. It deals with celebrities maintaining healthy mental, as well as, physical health. John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Badshah, Shamita Shetty are amongst other guest appearances.

A promo of Shape Of You has been released and Shehnaaz Gill was seen talking about Sidharth Shukla. The actress was heard saying, “Sidharth mujhe hamesha haste hue dekhna chahta tha. (Sidharth always wanted to see me happy).” The comment indeed left fans emotional.

Just not that, Shehnaaz also spoke about her drastic weight loss. “Agar hum thumke na maare toh wo figure kis kaam ka?” she was heard telling host Shilpa Shetty.

Check out the viral promo below:

Well, we surely can’t wait to see Shehnaaz Gill and other celebs reveal secrets on Shape Of You. How about you?

