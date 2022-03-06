Every weekend, we wait for Kapil and his team to crack us up with their The Kapil Sharma Show. While the comedian host is unbeatable in his humour game, it’s Krushna Abhishek’s some really whacky jokes that make us laugh like crazy. It seems, the latest episode to be an out-and-out mad laughter ride featuring Ravi Kishan and other Bhojpuri stars.

The upcoming episode will see Ravi Kishan along with Bhojpuri stars- Nirahua, Rani Chatterjee, and Aamrapali Dubey gracing the couch of TKSS. The promo of the same was recently released on Sony TV’s official Instagram handle. As Ravi is on the show, expect some energetic dancing moves on the show, and the promo just glimpses us that. Apart from the dance, Krushna is seen cracking some hilarious lines.

In the promo, Krushna Abhishek cracks one extremely ‘non-veg’ joke as he asks Ravi Kishan, “Ek pradesh se dusre pradesh jaane ke liye RTPCR wo karna padta hai. Naak mein aisa woh danda daalte, iski aap jagah nahi badal sakte kya?” (We need to do PTPCR go from one state to another state. They put a stick in our nose for it, can’t you change the place?).

Check out the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Meanwhile, during the recent episode, producer Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that he will soon announce a movie starring comedian Kapil Sharma. He came as a special guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ with his wife Warda Khan for the ‘Nadiadwala Special’ episode this weekend. Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Ahaan Shetty also joined him.

This special episode was to give a special tribute to the 67-year-old journey of the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

