Tejasswi Prakash has been busy with Naagin 6 shoot ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actress was recently in Goa with Karan Kundrra for their music video Rula Deti Hai and headed straight back to Ekta Kapoor show from there. Well, the upcoming sequence witnesses her in a bridal red lehenga and below are some interesting details you need!

The upcoming sequence of Naagin 6 will witness Teja getting married to Rishabh (played by Simba Nagpal). Of course, there will be a lot of twists and turns with our leading lady also showcasing her Naagin avatar. And for the same, the actress decked up in a red lehenga and completed it with heavy jewellery.

In a viral video, Tejasswi Prakash is seen heading back into a vanity van. The Naagin 6 beauty looks elegant in a crimson red lehenga and golden choker necklace. One could notice her ‘nathani’ (nose pin) removed as she gets back into relaxing mode post a hectic shoot. But she misses her ‘Sunny’ Karan Kundrra and wishes he was there to see her in that avatar.

Tejasswi Prakash while interacting with the media goes, “Kaash Karan (Kundrra) mujhe… ha, wo mujhe video call pe dekh lega.”

To this, the paparazzi requests, “Abhi kardo na video call please?”

Tejasswi reacts, “Abhi kyu karu? Abhi wo nahi hai. Okay, bye” and her manager closes the door of her vanity van.

Heck out the viral video below:

Well, Tejasswi Prakash is clearly head over heels in love with Karan Kundrra. Isn’t it?

As most know, TejRan, as their fans call them met on Bigg Boss 15 and fell in love with each other. The duo faced multiple roadblocks in the house but have been passing everything with utmost strength in the real world.

