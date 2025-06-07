Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms Ltd. has joined hands with Netflix for a long-term creative collaboration on a range of exciting projects across different storytelling formats. Balaji Telefilms Ltd, including its divisions, Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms Digital, will undertake the collaboration.

The new venture already promised an exciting line-up, which includes an untitled series in advanced stages of development. The collaboration will also deliver new stories in formats tailor-made for streaming audiences. Continue scrolling to know more!

Netflix India Officially Announces Collaboration With Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms

The exciting collaboration was officially announced by Netflix India via social media. “From India, to the world. Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms are entering a creative collaboration for a new era of Indian stories. @balajitelefilmsdigital @balajimotionpictures,” their post read.

As one of India’s most influential creators, Ekta’s understanding of stories and her ability to craft compelling narratives, relevant topics, and iconic characters with an audience-first approach have been loved by viewers across film, TV, and streaming.

Her association with Netflix would mark an important milestone towards delivering high-quality entertainment across formats, genres, and audiences. Balaji and Netflix have previously collaborated on several beloved titles, including Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

What Did Ekta Kapoor & Netflix India VP Monika Shergill Say About The Venture?

Speaking about the collaboration, Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, said,“Ekta has been a force in shaping Indian entertainment with unforgettable stories and characters that made it to pop culture, even before hashtags existed. Her creative instinct and deep understanding of the audience’s pulse have consistently set her apart in shaping what India chose to watch and love for more than two decades. At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes, and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey.”

Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms, added, “At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world’s leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us. It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere.”

