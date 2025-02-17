Ekta Kapoor, often hailed as the “Queen of Indian Television,” is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry. As the mastermind behind ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. and Balaji Telefilms, she has been a creative powerhouse in television, cinema, and digital content. From iconic soap operas like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi to web shows under ALT Balaji, Kapoor’s career spans decades of storytelling.

Despite her massive success, Kapoor often finds herself at the center of controversies. Recently, she and her legal team announced their decision to file a ₹100 crore civil defamation lawsuit against individuals spreading alleged defamatory claims. The lawsuit aims to hold people accountable for spreading false narratives about Ekta Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor’s Advocate Gives Statement Around The Team’s Decision To File A Lawsuit

In a dramatic legal move, Ekta Kapoor, her family, and ALT Digital Media Entertainment Ltd. have decided to pursue civil and criminal action against individuals allegedly circulating defamatory claims. According to Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, Kapoor’s legal representative, the lawsuit, valued at ₹100 crore, aims to hold accountable those disseminating false narratives with “criminal motives” and “hidden agendas,” as per News18.

The controversy stems from a 2020 police complaint that accused Kapoor’s OTT platform, ALT Balaji, of disrespecting Indian soldiers by depicting a military officer in an “illicit act” while wearing the national emblem. Despite the Mumbai Police Department closing the case, some individuals have continued exploiting the matter, using it to defame Kapoor publicly. Adding to the issue, the Bandra Magistrate Court recently ordered the police to re-examine the case under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code, further fueling the controversy.

Kapoor’s legal team has criticized these ongoing attempts at defamation, asserting that such actions are both baseless and damaging. “The court has yet to substantiate the allegations,” Siddiquee explained, emphasizing that no one has the right to “recklessly issue public statements or articles insinuating wrongdoing.” This isn’t the first instance of legal scrutiny for Kapoor. Previously, her streaming platform faced FIRs over its bold content.

