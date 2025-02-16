The excitement in the air was palpable when it was announced that the beloved crime TV show CID will be back with a Season 2. CID 2 started airing on Sony TV along with SonyLIV on December 21, 2024. It seems that the second inning of the show has also managed to strike a positive chord with the audience, and its latest TVR rating is just the proof of the same.

CID 2 is managing to retain the nostalgia value of its original run with some thrilling episodes ever weekend, which has finally reflected in its TVR rating. According to the latest report, the crime show’s TVR has gone head to head with that of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. It has reportedly matched the 0.7 TVR rating of KBC 16.

Not only this, but CID 2 continues to lead in the TVR chart while defeating many prime-time scripted shows in viewership. Fans are often showering the same love on the second season as its original run. For the unversed, the show first started airing on January 21, 1998, and wrapped up its TV run on October 27, 2018, thus completing 1500 episodes. Needless to say, fans were left overjoyed when the new season of CID was announced by the makers.

The OG main cast namely Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradhyuman, Aditya Shrivastav as Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya. However, fans expressed themselves terribly missing actor Dinesh Phadnis who played Fredericks on the show. For the unversed, Phadnis passed away on December 2023 due to liver failure.

CID 2 has also expanded its reach by entering the digital space ie the OTT streaming platform, SonyLIV. According to sources, this has also led the platform to garner new subscribers, with the episodes being streamed millions of times. By this, the show is becoming accessible to the new age of the tech-savvy audience.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more TV updates!

Must Read: Before India’s Got Latent, Apoorva Makhija Aka The Rebel Kid Had Grabbed Eyeballs For Her Verbal Spat With College Students: “Teri Haddiyan Bhi Todungi..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News