Actor Shivaji Satam might essay the no-nonsense and fiery ACP Pradyuman in the cult crime TV show CID, but he has a totally opposite persona in his personal life. The actor is known to have a soft and endearing personality which has also earned him a lot of goodwill and respect amongst his fans and friends from the industry. However, not many know that the actor’s love story with his wife, Aruna Satam, is nothing less than an emotional joyride.

Shivaji Satam’s Marriage To Aruna Satam Was An Arranged One

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Shivaji Satam’s wife, Aruna Satam was a Kabaddi player in Maharashtra’s team. She furthermore became the part of the management team and also became the coach. However, Shivaji and Aruna’s marriage was an arranged one. In an old interview with Aaj Tak, the Vaastav actor said that Aruna’s match had come to his father through a common friend. His father, who was a gymnast himself, approved the match. The couple also developed a mutual likeness for each other and soon tied the knot in 1976 and had two children.

Shivaji Satam And Aruna Satam’s Togetherness Took A Tragic Turn

However, Shivaji Satam and Aruna Satam’s togetherness did not last long and took an emotional turn. Aruna was soon diagnosed with cancer, which resulted in one of the most tumultuous phases in the Sooryavansham actor’s life. Being the doting husband, he stood beside his wife like a rock during this phase. Satam worked hard to strike a balance between his professional life and personal life. During this time, the actor also got a strong support from his industry friends.

Shivaji Satam was filming for Ghulam-E-Mustafa during this time, and his co-actors, like Nana Patekar and Aruna Irani, also lent their support to him. However, after fighting like a true warrior, Aruna Satam lost her battle with cancer and passed away in 2000. Their love story might be a tragic one but also makes us believe in soulmates.

