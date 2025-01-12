Another season of Roadies has arrived, and to everyone’s relief, after struggling for a few years, the reality show is back with Rannvijay. The team of mentors includes Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Prince Narula, and the new entrant, Elvish Yadav. Titled MTV Roadies Double Cross, the auditions have started with a few changes.

The basics are the same, the mentors are bidding for the contestant they want to pick in their team. And while, the first episode presented 6 – 8 contestants totally fit and entertaining one might be worried about where is the youth heading to.

This bunch of youngsters, for another time since the inception of this show, did not know who the President of India is or what is Karnataka’s capital. Gladly, and probably for the first time, Rannvijay shames them for not knowing this.

Now, I understand that this is just a show meant for entertainment purposes, but still, knowing basics about the nation we live in is the least one can expect out of the education system of this country.

Nonetheless, it was an entertaining episode with the mentors Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish Yadav and Prince Narula bidding on the contestants and Neha displaying the fire and spark to win another season from the very first episode.

However, it seems like she might have a tough competition this time with Rhea Chakraborty. Coming to the auditions, it no longer seems like the show that once had Rannvijay and Ayushmann Khurrana as the contestants. But still, it is a start to another successful season, and the target audience for this show is going to love it with Rannvijay back on board.

The first episode of the auditions did not have anything that would make you root for this one. It is strictly for those who love Roadies any which way. Nothing more, nothing less!

