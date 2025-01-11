Shark Tank India S4 Score Card: 17 Crore Invested!

The first week of Shark Tank India season 4 has finished, and with five episodes, sharks Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Kunal Bahl, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Azhar Iqubal, and Varun Dua invested in many deals.

5 Episodes 15 Pitches

In five episodes, 15 entrepreneurs pitched their ideas and tried to seek investments from the sharks. Amidst these 15 pitches, only 5 pitchers were left disappointed. 10 of them secured deals with one or more sharks.

Biggest Investment This Season

Peyush Bansal has secured one of the biggest investments in Shark Tank India Season 4 investing 5 crore on NOOE a Lifestyle Luxury Accessories Brand. Interestingly, the pitchers asked for only 50 lakh against 1% equity. However, Peyush surprised everyone, owning 51% of the equity against an investment of 5 crore.

Aman Gupta Bags Maximum Solo Deals

In total, 4 solo deals were made. While Namita Thapar and Peyush Bansal bagged one solo deal each, Aman Gupta made 2 solo investments worth 1.50 crore.

Shared Investments

The remaining 6 investments were shared amongst the others. Maximum investments in the five episodes have been made by Aman Gupta, who has locked 5 deals out of the 10 locked deals in the five episodes of Shark Tank India Season 4.

In the five episodes of week 1, Anupam Mittal and Varun Dua have not expressed interest in any of the pitches.

Total Investment

In five episodes, 15 pitches, and 10 locked deals – an investment of 17 crore has been made in total. Out of this 17 crore, Peyush Bansal owns the maximum share of 29% with only a single deal.

Here is the scorecard for the sharks and their investments made on Shark Tank India Season 4 in week 1.

Anupam Mittal: No Deals

Varun Dua: No Deals

Azhar Iqbal: 33 Lakh

Vineeta Singh: 50 Lakh

Namita Thapar: 1.50 crore

Ritesh Agarwal: 2.3 crore

Aman Gupta: 2.83 crore

Kunal Bahl: 4.5 crore

Peyush Bansal: 5 crore

For updates on Shark Tank India, stay tuned to Koimoi.

