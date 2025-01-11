Fans and friends are worried for Gurucharan Singh, who is reportedly hospitalized. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor has been facing financial woes and openly asked for work in the Television industry. TMKOC co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reveals inside details, including rejection from Bigg Boss 18 makers. Scroll below for all the details!

What happened to Gurucharan Singh?

As per a close friend, Gurucharan has stopped consuming food and is not drinking water. His strict actions resulted from his financial troubles as he is jobless and allegedly does not get any work from the television industry. Multiple reports claim that he has also predicted his own death as he told his pal that he may not survive on January 13th or 14th.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal breaks silence

In an interview with Zoom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah co-star Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal said he is worried for Gurucharan Singh. She also tried calling him but claimed his phone was out of service. “Gurucharan has been in debt for a long time. He is very spiritual. When I tried to explain to him to work and quote a reasonable amount to the organisers of makers, he remained adamant,” she added.

Gurucharan Singh wanted to enter Bigg Boss 18?

Jennifer also claims Gurucharan Singh saw a ray of hope in Bigg Boss 18 and desperately wanted to be a part of the show for financial reasons. She added, “Gurucharan and I were approached for Bigg Boss. We also had discussions with the makers. In fact, Gurucharan was fully dependent on Bigg Boss for monetary reasons. He was very sure that he would enter the show, and his financial issues would get resolved. However, nothing happened. I think he has taken that seriously and left the food and water.”

We hope Gurucharan recovers soon!

