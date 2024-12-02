Lately, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been surrounded by controversies and negative stories. Several actors who have quit the show have slammed producer Asit Kumarr Modi for being rude and creating a toxic working environment. On several occasions, he was also slammed for holding the actors’ salaries and not paying them on time. One such actor is Palak Sindhwani, who claimed that her dues were not cleared after she informed them about quitting TMKOC.

For the uninitiated, Palak joined TMKOC in 2019 and replaced Nidhi Bhanushali to play Sonu. She successfully played the character until August. This year, she expressed her desire to quit the show in August. She even claimed that as soon as she decided to quit, the makers started accusing her of breaching the contract by taking up brand endorsements while working on the show. Palak claimed that she was mentally harassed, and even the pending amount was kept on hold.

While talking to Times of India TV, Asit Kumarr Modi reacted to the controversy related to Palak Sindhwani and shared that he was hurt. Modi said, “As far as the Palak incident is concerned, things are been dealt with legally. We have to maintain discipline on the sets. If you are already working with an organization, will you be allowed to do other work also? No, right? Similarly, we also have certain rules, as we have 26 episodes to shoot every month. Everyone works on TMKOC with all their heart and happiness. When someone quits and makes such allegations that time I get hurt.”

Asit Kumarr Modi continued, “Chhodne ke pehle aap agar ye sab baat karo toh we can do something. (If these concerns are brought up before leaving, we can address them and find solutions). But after working on a show for 5-6 years and then making such allegations, it’s hurtful.”

In the past, Shailesh Lodha and other actors have claimed that the makers put their payments on hold. Even Palak Sindhwani claimed that her 21 lakh dues were not cleared by the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Reacting to payment-related issues, Asit Modi said, “Mujhe kya Matlab kisi ka ek bhi rupaya galat apne jeb mein rakhne ka. I am very proud of my profession that I make money after bringing smile on everyone’s faces. Why will I stop anyone’s payment? We are living in the day and age of social media, where anyone can write anything. There is no censorship. Joh Mann ki bhadaas hai Woh Nikal do. Agar main sabke jawab dene Baithunga toh show nahi bana paaunga, social media he handle kar paaunga.”

Meanwhile, after Palak’s exit, Khushi Mali joined TMKOC as Sonu Bhide in October.

