The Winters Family is among the most prominent families in The Young and the Restless. The popular soap opera has entertained viewers for decades and established several characters and relationships. Here’s a look at the family tree and generations of the Winters family.

The Winters family: First generation

Neil Winters † (played by Kristoff St. John)

The patriarch of the Winters family, Neil Winters, might not be alive anymore, but others fondly remember the character’s time in Genoa City. He created many successful business partnerships and friendships, leaving a lasting legacy on The Young and the Restless.

Drucilla Winters † (played by Victoria Rowell)

The matriarch, a businesswoman, a ballerina, and a model, Drucilla Winters was an accomplished lady. She also left an impact on the show and the legacy of the Winters family and the future generation.

Malcolm Winters (played by Shemar Moore)

Malcolm Winters is Neil Winters’ younger brother. While he doesn’t play as much of an active role in Genoa City anymore, he pops in once in a while to shower love on his family and remember as well as celebrate his late elder brother. Malcolm is also the adoptive father of Nate Hastings.

The Winters family: Second generation

Lily Winters (played by Christel Khalil)

Even though Lily is Malcolm and Drucilla’s daughter, her adoptive and legal father was Neil. She has experienced a rollercoaster of the family business, personal life issues, and regular family tiffs.

Devon Winters (played by Bryton James)

Devon might not be a Winters by blood, but he has lived with the family all his life. Born to Yolanda Hamilton and Tucker McCall, he was adopted by Neil and Drucilla and has remained an important member of the Winters family. He recently married Abby Newman and is happily married.

Moses Winters (played by Jacob Aaron Gaines)

Moses is the son of Neil Winters and Sofia Dupre. While mostly out of town, he occasionally returns to Genoa City and has previously dated Faith Newman, Sharon and Nick Newman’s daughter.

Nate Hastings (played by Sean Dominic)

Nate Hastings is the troublemaker, generally considered untrustworthy by the people of Genoa City. A former doctor and a current businessman, he is the son of Nathan Hastings and Olivia Winters. Malcolm is his adoptive father. Nate has previously dated Elena Dawson and cheated on her with Victoria Newman who he had a fling. It didn’t last for too long, as expected. At the moment, he’s in a relationship with Audra Charles.

The Winters family: Third generation

Charlie Ashby (played by Noah Alexander Gerry)

Lily’s son with Cane Ashby

Mattie Ashby (played by Lexi Stevenson)

Lily’s daughter with Cane Ashby

Dominic Newman (played by River and Rainn Ware)

Devon’s son with Abby Newman

