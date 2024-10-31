Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-loved Indian sitcom. It would be safe to say that the show may be gradually losing its charm after the multiple controversies it has been involved in. Do you remember when Shailesh Lodha once exposed the producers for not paying the dues of an actor for 3 long years? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

Shailesh played Taarak Mehta in the longest-running TV sitcom. He had been a part of the show since 2008, but things went sour around 2022. The actor accused Asit Kumarr Modi of disrespect and even filed a case against the producers over non-payment of dues.

In 2023, Shailesh Lodha won the case against production house Neela Tele Films. Asit Kumarr Modi and his team were ordered to clear his dues worth a whopping 1.05 crores. It remains unknown whether the payment has been made. But did you know another actor suffered for as long as 3 years?

Shailesh Lodha had revealed to the Times of India, “One of the actors, who I don’t want to name, wasn’t paid for over three years. After I filed the suit, he was called by the production house and was paid his dues. He called to thank me for it.”

We wonder who Shailesh was talking about! Sachin Shroff now portrays the role of Taarak Mehta.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha wasn’t the only actor who accused the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team of non-payment of dues. Raj Anadkat, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Neha Mehta, and Palak Sindhwani are among others who went through a similar experience after they decided to quit the show.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, who played Mrs Sodhi in TMKOC, had filed a legal suit against Asit Kumarr Modi and two others for sexual harassment. The producer also filed a countersuit against her and accused her of creating a hostile work environment on sets. The case is yet to be concluded.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: CID: Dayanand Shetty aka Daya Was Paid This Much In 2018 & It’s 15% Less Than Shivaji Satam’s Salary?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News