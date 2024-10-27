Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a game changer in the lives of almost all actors associated with it. Be it Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, or Mandar Chandwadkar, everyone reached new heights by being a part of the show. One such name that pops up in our heads is Sonalika Joshi, who became a household name with the show. Keep reading to know how much she gets as her salary!

Sonalika Joshi is an integral part of the show

Sonalika is one of those members who has been part of TMKOC right from the beginning, and even after 16 glorious years, she continues to essay her role. For the uninitiated, she plays the character of Madhavi Bhide, a businesswoman and the wife of Atmaram Bhide (played by Mandar Chandwadkar). Over the years, she has attained massive popularity, and her chemistry with Mandar is truly unbeatable.

Sonalika’s remuneration for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

While she is the true businesswoman in reel-life, can you guess how much money Sonalika Joshi makes from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Don’t be too lost, let us help you! Considering the importance and the popularity of Madhavi’s character, Sonalika reportedly makes 35,000 rupees as her per episode salary. It’s a really good amount to play a supporting character.

Sonalika Joshi VS Mandar Chandwadkar’s salary comparison

However, when we compare her and her co-star, Mandar Chandwadkar’s salary, we see that she is lagging behind by a big margin. For the unversed, Mandar reportedly receives a paycheck of 80,000 rupees for shooting each episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. So, Sonalika is getting paid 56.25% less amount for each episode. The gap is totally understood as Mandar’s character of Bhide is said to be the most important character after Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal.

Dilip Joshi is at the top!

Meanwhile, Dilip Joshi is the highest-paid actor in TMKOC, and he reportedly earns 1.50 lakh for shooting each episode. Mandar is in the second position.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such entertainment updates and stories!

Must Read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai: Aasif Sheikh aka Vibhuti Earns This Much As His Salary & It’s 50% Less Than Dilip Joshi’s TMKOC Remuneration?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News