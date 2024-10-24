Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been enjoying a glorious run for over 16 years now, and it continues to receive love from the audience. Creating such a legacy isn’t easy, and many actors and showrunners contributed to making TMKOC a cult classic among Indian sitcoms. Daya Shankar Pandey is one such actor who has contributed in his own way to the show’s success.

For those who don’t know, Pandey has been associated with TMKOC for a long time, and earlier, he played different characters. However, it was in 2010 that he got his breakthrough role as Police Inspector Chalu Pandey. Since then, the actor has conquered the hearts of the audience as Chalu Pandey. He makes recurring appearances in selected storylines of TMKOC.

Daya Shankar Pandey earned a lot of fame and a loyal fan base due to his portrayal in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and the audience loves his hilarious banters with Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal. Over the years, he has become an integral part of the show, and no wonder he receives a solid amount as his salary despite not being a part of the main cast.

Though the actual number is not known, it is rumored that Daya Shankar Pandey earns 30,000 rupees for shooting each episode of the show. When we compare this amount with Dilip Joshi’s per-episode fee, our beloved Jethalal has an edge over Chalu Pandey by a whopping 1.20 lakh.

For the unversed, Dilip Joshi reportedly charges 1.50 lakh for each episode of TMKOC, and if compared with Daya Shankar Pandey’s salary, the latter earns 80% less.

In other news, TMKOC saw another setback recently when Palak Sindhwani quit the show. For the uninitiated, she used to play Sonu Bhide. She’s now replaced by Khushi Mali.

