Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has changed the lives of those who have been associated with it. Veteran actor Dilip Joshi gained newfound fame with his iconic portrayal of Jethalal, and even other seasoned actors got their life-changing roles in this show. One such actor is Nirmal Soni, whose journey has been very interesting. Today, apart from his journey, we’ll also be taking a look at his salary!

TMKOC completed 16 years in July, which is an unbelievable feat. Several actors have been part of the show since the beginning of this journey. Nirmal, too, has been associated with the show since the very beginning. However, he was replaced by the late Kavi Kumar Azad. Now, after the tragic demise of Azad, Nirmal is back to portraying the character from where he started his journey with TMKOC.

For those who aren’t aware, Nirmal Soni played the character of Dr. Hansraj Hathi from 2008 to 2009. In 2009, he was replaced by Kavi Kumar Azad. After Nirmal, Azad made the lovable character of Hathi widely popular, but sadly, he passed away in 2018. After this death, Nirmal made a comeback as Hansraj Hathi in 2018. Interestingly, from 2009 to 2011, when Azad was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Hansraj, Nirmal made appearances as Hansraj’s younger brother.

After discussing Nirmal Soni’s journey in short, let’s discuss his salary in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. While the exact number isn’t disclosed, it is rumored that the actor receives a paycheck of 25,000 rupees for each episode. It’s a decent amount, but when compared to the remuneration of veterans like Dilip Joshi, it’s too low.

For the unversed, Dilip Joshi, the most important actor of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, receives a salary of 1.50 lakh for each episode, as per reports. If we compare both, Nirmal Soni gets 83.33% less than Dilip.

