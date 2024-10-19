In the last couple of years, Fahadh Faasil has become one of the most exciting actors to look forward to in Indian cinema. His script selection has been impressive, and the way he maintains his commercial viability despite opting for different roles is applaudable. Such fine sense and grip over the movie selection are now bearing fruit as the actor is enjoying a solid salary for his new films, with Bougainvillea being the latest example.

Over the years, Fahadh has proven his acting mettle through films like Joji, Kumbalangi Nights, and many more. However, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa earned him popularity among a wider section of the audience. Thereafter, almost every film of his managed to draw the attention of the audience. He delivered a huge solo success in the form of Aavesham, which proved he’s a commercial star, too, as the film grossed over 150 crores. Also, he was a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Vikram, which earned over 400 crores gross globally.

After so many successes in the kitty, it is learned that Fahadh Faasil is getting paid a hefty amount as his salary. Reportedly, he was paid 4 crores for his role in Vikram, and while the exact number is not known, his remuneration for Vettaiyan is said to be 5 crores. As this number is said to be his updated salary, one can assume that he was paid the same amount for his latest release, Bougainvillea, too.

Yes, you read that right! Fahadh Faasil is possibly paid 5 crores as his salary for Bougainvillea. If we compare this to the film’s budget, which is reported to be 20 crores, the actor has charged 25% of the film’s budget as his remuneration.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Fahadh has adopted a different payment system for Pushpa 2. It has been learned that Fahadh is charging up to 12 lakh for each day’s shoot. He’ll receive his fees even if the shoot is canceled.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more salary-related stories and features!

Must Read: Joaquin Phoenix’s Net Worth 2024 Revealed: Discover How the Oscar-Winning Actor Accumulated His Fortune

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News