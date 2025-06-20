Right now, Rajinikanth has the biggest and most powerful lineup of upcoming films in the Tamil film industry. He has two potential blockbusters in the kitty, which could rewrite the record books. Yes, we’re talking about Coolie and Jailer 2, and those who have an iota of knowledge about the box office and Kollywood would be well aware how highly anticipated these films are. These two films also allow Thalaiva to create history for Kollywood. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Thalaiva to bounce back after Vettaiyan’s failure

Rajini didn’t have a good run in the post-COVID era, as he tasted success only once with Jailer. Despite decent reviews, even his last film, Vettaiyan, was a big flop. But moving forward, the superstar made sure he opted for films that had the potential to tear apart the box office. Going by the current buzz, both of his upcoming releases can become top-grossers of the Tamil film industry.

Coolie has the potential to explode the worldwide box office

Considering the combination of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is already a hot property. Despite a clash with War 2, it is expected to wreak havoc at the worldwide box office, and with positive word-of-mouth, it can become Kollywood’s first 1000 crore grosser globally.

Jailer is a guaranteed blockbuster!

Considering the clash with War 2, Coolie might suffer a significant dent in the collections, but when it comes to Jailer 2, it looks like a guaranteed 1000 crore grosser. The biggest advantage for Jailer 2 is that it has the sequel factor, which automatically boosts its buzz to the next level. Other than that, it is likely to receive strong support from the Hindi market, where the first installment enjoyed massive popularity on OTT.

Rajinikanth looks forward to creating history for Kollywood!

So, if not Coolie, Rajinikanth is likely to deliver a 1000 crore grosser with Jailer 2 if word-of-mouth is good. With this, the superstar will create history as it will be Kollywood’s first film to earn 1000 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This feat will prove he’s still the numero uno in Kollywood!

