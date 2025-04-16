In a much-awaited update for Jailer fans, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has officially confirmed his involvement in the sequel, Jailer 2. After much speculation about his return, the actor put all rumors to rest, confirming that he will once again make a special appearance in the highly anticipated sequel alongside superstar Rajinikanth.

Shiva Rajkumar’s Return

Shiva Rajkumar, at a recent press meet for the Kannada film 45, elaborated on his involvement in Jailer 2. Despite his short screen time, Shiva created a strong impact in the first movie, and the fans were all praise for him.

Reflecting on the unexpected response to his cameo, Shiva said (Via Times of India), “I am part of Jailer 2, and my role, though small, doesn’t matter. Honestly, all I did was walk with a cigarette in my hand and push a tissue box. I have no idea why I received such an overwhelming response for such a brief appearance.”

While there were rumors about Nandamuri Balakrishna replacing him in the sequel, Shiva’s confirmation clears all doubts. Fans can now rest assured that the actor will be reprising his small but memorable role in the continuation of the blockbuster saga.

Jailer 2 Begins Shooting with High Hopes

Official filming of Jailer 2 commenced on April 12, 2025, with a visit for traditional pooja in March. Now scheduled mainly in Kerala, the film’s first schedule is filming important scenes with Rajinikanth and Ramya Krishnan. The buzz surrounding Jailer 2 is already scorching hot, with fans curious about how this story will unfold.

The first installment of Jailer was released in 2023 and became a record-smashing film, touching the Rs 625 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the production of this sequel is expected to raise much more high-octane action with intense drama and bated breath from the fans’ end. Now, the sequel has become highly awaited because of the presence of familiar other faces like Shiva Rajkumar.

With shooting already commenced and the excitement on the rise, Jailer 2 is going to become an impending smash. Rajinikanth’s star power, combined with the return of beloved actors like Shiva Rajkumar, ensures that the film will be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

Check out the teaser of Jailer 2 below:

