Adding fuel to the fire is the latest buzz surrounding the Telugu theatrical rights of Rajinikanth’s Coolie. According to the latest reports from 123telugu, the makers are demanding a massive ₹40 crore for the Telugu distribution rights, isn’t that crazy?

While Rajini’s box office power is undisputed, especially after the success of Jailer, trade experts are now wondering if the film can justify such a high price in the Telugu market. However, it is essential to note that the deal is yet to be locked. The buzz is real, but the stakes are equally high, particularly with another giant gearing up for the same release date.

Clash Of the Titans: Coolie Vs War 2

Coolie is all set to hit the big screen on August 14, 2025, clashing head-on with War 2, the YRF Spy Universe film starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. This epic face-off has already sparked comparisons to last year’s Salaar vs Dunki clash, where both films struggled to maximize their potential due to divided attention.

With War 2 being a franchise film and Jr NTR commanding a massive following in the South, the face-off is expected to split the audience. It’s a double-edged sword; while the holiday weekend ensures footfalls, it also means divided box office collections.

What We Know About Coolie So Far

Coolie is a mass action entertainer by Lokesh Kanagaraj, widely popular for Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo. The movie was officially announced in September 2023 as Thalaivar 171. A teaser showcased Rajinikanth in a massy avatar wielding gold chains as weapons and exuding charisma has already set the internet on fire.

Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna play the lead roles. Other prominent members are Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy.

With record-breaking expectations, a power-packed star-director duo, and a high-stakes holiday clash looming, Coolie is undoubtedly one of 2025’s most awaited films. Will it manage to justify the sky-high prices and box office hype? Only time will tell.

Check out the title teaser of Coolie below:

