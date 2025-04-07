Rashmika Mandanna recently earned the “National Crush” title, and rightly so! She is undeniably talented and gorgeous and has been part of some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema, including films like Animal, Chhaava, and Pushpa 1 & 2, all of which were massive successes.

When news broke about Spirit, starring Prabhas and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, rumors began circulating that Rashmika might be cast as the female lead. After all, she had played the heroine in Vanga’s previous film, Animal. And things were going great for Rashmika, with three consecutive box office hits to her name.

But that seemed to change with Sikandar, starring Salman Khan. Both critics and audiences reacted negatively to the film. While Animal and Pushpa had previously faced criticism regarding Rashmika’s acting and the overall plot, they were still commercially successful. However, Sikandar failed both critically and commercially.

According to CineJosh, Rashmika Mandanna is no longer the female lead in Spirit. She was nearly confirmed for the role, but apparently, one commercial failure was enough for her to be dropped. Their source claims that, in the industry, commercial success often outweighs talent when it comes to casting heroines. If she had been cast, she was expected to receive a remuneration of INR 4 crores, as per the source. The same source also claimed that Rashmika has open dates from June, and things could still change. She might end up being the heroine of Spirit after all.

While there is no official confirmation yet, here’s our take on the rumor: Rashmika Mandanna is a top-tier star. With a strong pan-India appeal, she enjoys recognition that arguably surpasses some top-tier Bollywood actresses, thanks to her widespread popularity in South Indian cinema. In an industry where commercial failures are part of the game, one flop shouldn’t be enough to sideline someone as visible and bankable as Rashmika. That’s why we believe there’s a strong chance this news is just a rumor.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Allu Arjun X Atlee On Cards?: 3 Reasons Why This Massy Collab Can Shatter All Box Office Records Going The Jawan Way!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News