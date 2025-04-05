Director Nag Ashwin has finally spilled the beans about the highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. According to 123Telugu, the director shared some intriguing details about Kalki 2 during a recent media interaction at Tirumala. With the first part creating a buzz for its unique blend of science fiction and Indian mythology, expectations from the sequel are sky-high.

Ashwin revealed that the sequel will be bigger, bolder, and more intense. It will delve deeper into the universe introduced in Kalki 2898 AD and focus more on Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s characters.

Karna & Ashwatthama To Lead The Next Chapter

Ashwin shared that Kalki 2 will delve deeper into the arcs of Karna and Ashwatthama, bringing these two mythologically rooted characters into the spotlight. He revealed that the sequel will primarily focus on these characters, giving both significantly more screen time.

This update has thrilled fans, especially since Prabhas’s role in Kalki 2898 AD is already one of the year’s most anticipated performances. With Ashwin confirming the expanded arc, Kalki 2 is shaping to be even more epic.

More About Kalki 2’s Current Status

Following the success of Kalki 2898 AD, the team seems confident about expanding this ambitious universe. While Nag Ashwin didn’t disclose much about the film’s release timeline, it is expected to hit theaters by the end of 2026.

In addition, Kamal Haasan’s mysterious character, Supreme Yaskin, will also be one of the major highlights of the sequel. While audiences only saw a glimpse of him in Kalki 2898 AD, the sequel will delve deeper into his dark persona.

Additionally, the sequel will involve heavy VFX work and elaborate world-building, which means post-production could take time. With a strong lineup and a visionary director at the helm, Kalki 2 promises to push the boundaries of storytelling even further.

