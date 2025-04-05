Baby Girl, an upcoming Malayalam film, was initially announced with Kunchacko Boban as the lead actor. But OTTplay reports that Nivin Pauly has now allegedly replaced Kunchacko, and the reason provided is scheduling conflicts.

Kunchacko Boban’s first film released this year was the critically acclaimed Officer on Duty, reimagining him as a brooding police officer. Viewers were stunned that he could pull off a character like that. The actor also has several anticipated movies lined up.

On the flip side, Nivin Pauly was once celebrated as Mollywood’s next big thing in the mid-2010s. Back then, he was a box office powerhouse, delivering one hit after another. But things have taken a downturn. In recent years, he hasn’t managed a solo success, with most of his films struggling to break even. Some, like Ramachandra Boss & Co, didn’t even land an OTT release.

What Happened With Baby Girl?

According to the report, the Baby Girl movie is very much in the works. However, Kunchacko Boban reportedly had to dedicate time to MMMN, a film starring two icons of the Malayalam film industry: Mohanlal and Mammootty.

Earlier this week, as is typical for Indian films, a pooja ceremony was held to officially kick off Baby Girl’s production. Usually, everyone associated with the film would be present, but Kunchacko Boban was notably missing from the event.

As per reports, Nivin Pauly came on board just a week before the shoot began. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers or anyone involved regarding any changes in the cast. So, for now, it remains speculation. Baby Girl is directed by Arun Varma, with the screenplay penned by Bobby and Sanjay. Listin Stephen backs the film under his banner, Magic Frames.

