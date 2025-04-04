The much-acclaimed Kannada film Shivamma is finally set to make its digital debut. After winning hearts at international film festivals, the film will be available for streaming on Sun NXT starting April 4, 2025. Shivamma, directed by Jaishankar Aryar, has received acclaim for its realistic narration and fine performances.

Eega Shivamma yavagadaru yelliyadaru SunNXT-alli Vikshisi! pic.twitter.com/XJjK5xV6ql — SUN NXT (@sunnxt) April 3, 2025

Produced by Rishab Shetty Films, the film has already caused a splash at the Busan International Film Festival, where it won the New Currents Award. Now, fans who were unable to catch its release in theaters can watch this emotional tale from the comfort of their homes.

What Is Shivamma About?

Shivamma follows the journey of a 46-year-old mid-day meal cook, played by Sharanamma Chetti. Living in a rural village, she dreams of a better financial future for her family. She invests all her savings in a network marketing scheme, hoping for quick profits. But things don’t go as planned.

As she struggles to make money, Shivamma’s daughter’s marriage plans are put at risk. The film explores ambition, desperation, and the reality of lower-middle-class struggles in a touching yet hard-hitting manner.

What is unique to the film is its amateur cast, which includes Chennamma Abbegere, Shivu Abbegere, Shruthi Kondenahalli, Chennappa Hansi, and Shivanand Sadar. Their raw and natural performances add authenticity to the film.

When & Where You Should Watch Shivamma

Shivamma was released theatrically in Karnataka on June 14, 2024, and received positive reviews. Despite a unique storyline, the film struggled to secure its OTT deal.

One of the critics of Times of India rated the film with 4 stars, stating, “Shivamma comes with the ‘festival film tag,’ and may not be everyone’s cup of tea, especially the commercial cinema-goers. Sure there are no action sequences between 2 actors, but there is a fight of a gritty woman, who does it all with no help or support from anyone whatsoever, and that itself is worth watching and supporting.”

So, if you love content-driven cinema with a strong emotional core, Shivamma is a must-watch and is currently streaming on SUN NXT.

Check out the trailer of Shivamma below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Vishwak Sen’s Hyderabad Residence Burglarised: Diamond Jewellery & Huge Amount Looted!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News