Burglars recently targeted popular Telugu actor Vishwak Sen as he became the victim of a shocking break-in at his Hyderabad home. According to M9 News, the burglary reportedly occurred on March 16, 2025, at his residence in Film Nagar.

The burglar was successful in stealing diamond jewelry and money amounting to approximately ₹2.2 lakh, leaving the family distraught. The robbery occurred while the actor’s sister was sleeping in her third-floor bedroom, the publication reported.

She woke up to find that her room had been thoroughly pillaged, and expensive possessions had gone missing. The intruder is said to have spent around 20 minutes inside the property before fleeing unnoticed, as shown in CCTV footage.

After the event, Vishwak Sen’s father promptly complained to a nearby police station. Given the ease with which the thief moved around the house, investigators believe that he could have been someone who knew the house.

Police are presently studying the CCTV footage to see the face of the criminal. This tragic incident occurs at a difficult moment in the actor’s life, whose latest film, Laila, was disappointing at the box office.

With all his efforts to hype it up as a much-awaited movie, the film got bad critiques for its poor plot and lackluster performances. Laila premiered on Amazon Prime Video after a lackluster run in theaters but did not win over even the streaming audience.

Admitting the failure, Vishwak Sen even took to social media to publicly apologize and assure his fans that he would be back with a better project. He is preparing for his next films and hopes to get back on track in his career.

The break-in at the HIT: The First Cast star’s residence is the latest in his recent woes, but supporters are optimistic that he will recover both on and off the field. While the investigation is ongoing, officials are trying to apprehend the suspect and retrieve the stolen items.

